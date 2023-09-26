McNairy County prepares to celebrate 200th birthday

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn.–Another West Tennessee county is preparing to celebrate its bicentennial.

Tuesday afternoon, members of the Bicentennial committee for McNairy County and volunteers met at the Jack McConnico Memorial Library to discuss many of the upcoming events associated with the county’s 200th birthday.

Organizers say events include a Singing Jubilee on October 7, on October 14, live music on the courthouse lawn and on October 21, an all day event featuring crafts, music, food, history and a parade. All of these events commemorating McNairy County’s 200 years of existence.