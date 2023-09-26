Rickey Lynn Ferrell, age 65, a resident of Jackson, TN, departed this life on Sunday, September 24, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1958, in Brownsville, TN to Johnny Stancil Ferrell and Margaret Campbell Ferrell. He worked in construction.

He is survived by his brothers, Johnny Elroy Ferrell, Charles Wayne Ferrell (Gail), Edwin Hess Ferrell (Shirley), David Monroe Ferrell (Theresa), Johnny Stancil Ferrell, Jr.; one sister, Phyllis Ferrell Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Stancil Ferrell and Margaret Gennette Ferrell, as well as one sister, Denita Ferrell Floyd.