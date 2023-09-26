UFC Champion, Hall of Famer Royce Gracie visits West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A well-known martial arts icon paid a visit to West Tennessee Tuesday.

The first ever UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie was in Lexington Tuesday evening to teach a seminar on Brazilian Jiu jitsu.

Gracie talked with attendees at Borras in Lexington about take-down techniques and self-defense among other life’s lessons.

He says anyone can learn martial arts.

“Gracie Jiu jitsu is…you don’t have to be young, you don’t have to be strong, you don’t have to be fast, you just..you gotta know what you’re doing. So anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter the age. From 5 years old to 75 years old, so it doesn’t matter,” said Gracie.

Gracie says he enjoyed spending time with fans and hopes to have another seminar in Lexington in the future.