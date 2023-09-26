‘Youth Braider Explosion’ to be held Sept. 30

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An upcoming cosmetology course can make a difference.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic is partnering with Hair Talk with Camille Shavon educational course to host a “Youth Braider Explosion.”

Mayor McTizic is providing tuition and mannequins for youth from five to 17 years old who wish to take the course.

The course teaches young people the technique of hair braiding, from intermediate to advanced.

“Developing self esteem, developing motivation for our youth, giving them opportunity to look forward to honing in on a craft, pursuing a career and increasing their source of income,” Shavon said.

The Youth Braider Explosion Course will be held Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

Find more local news here.