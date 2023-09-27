Event held to show what free resources are available

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Henderson County Foundation Board hosted an event Wednesday to inform the community on what free resources are available to them and how they can be utilized.







More than 20 organizations in education, health, and mental awareness were available at the event to share what free resources they have to offer.

Organizers say the event was not only to inform members of the community, but to bring resources together to better serve the community.

“We’ve done our best to get the community to come here, but if they don’t we have 25 resources, free resources in this town, who now can know what each other do. It’s a connection that will help us,” said Trish Stanfill, the Secretary of the Henderson County Foundation Board.

The event also included a free lunch and giveaways for those that attended.

