Jerry Honeycutt

Jerry Honeycutt, age 76, of Stanton, TN, died at his residence on September 26, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with burial to follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bob Lane will officiate the service. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.

Jerry was born in Statesville, NC, on January 3, 1947. He graduated from Brighton High School and was married to Anita Smith Honeycutt. Jerry was an extremely hard worker and valued by his employer, Robert-Gibson, Inc. of Dyersburg, TN. His customers often requested “Mr. Jerry” to deliver their gas.

Jerry loved spending time with his three daughters and their families. His grandchildren fondly remember fishing with Granddaddy in his pond, riding around the farm on the tractor or in his Kenworth and working with him around the yard.

Jerry was an active member of Keeling Baptist Church, where he was always sure to hold the babies. The older children referred to him as “The Candyman” because Jerry always had Tootsie Rolls in his pocket.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Franklin Honeycutt; his father, Clyde Honeycutt; his mother, Betty Smith, and his sister, Beverly Hensley. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anita Honeycutt of Stanton, TN; daughters, Tamara Mathis (Joe) of Iuka, MS, Pam Cloar of Statesville, NC, and Mary Heather Davis (Galen) of Loganville, GA, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers and three sisters.

Memorials can be made to Keeling Baptist Church, 16675 Hwy. 70 W, Stanton, TN 38069 or Gentiva Hospice, 174 Murray Guard Drive, Suite A, Jackson, TN 38305. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.