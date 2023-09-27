Lane College announces 2023 Homecoming Parade Marshal

From Lane College:

Lane College is pleased to announce that Miss Tennessee Volunteer Jada Brown will be the 2023 Lane College Homecoming Parade Marshal.

Miss Lane College Jada Brown made history on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee, as she was crowned the first Black contestant to win the title of Miss Tennessee Volunteer. As Miss Tennessee Volunteer, Brown will serve as the Governor’s Official Spokesperson for Character Education.

Championing the platform “The Beauty Within Our Hands,” Brown highlighted American Sign Language and her experience growing up with a stepsister in a deaf and hard of hearing home

“Growing up, little Jada didn’t really have any representation, so now as the first-ever African American Miss Tennessee Volunteer, I’m so excited to be that representation for our youth and to let them know that no matter where they come from, how much money they have, where they go to school, that they can achieve their goals,” Brown said.

Brown is a senior at Lane College seeking a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry.

“I’m so excited to be able to show everyone the importance of HBCUs and diversity and bring representation,” Brown said. “It’s so much bigger than me. It’s about allowing everyone to have a seat at the table.”