Local high school to welcome US Air Force Band

JACKSON, Tenn. – Liberty Technology High School is welcoming the United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on October 19.

The US Air Force Band will host a rare and exciting event to hear great patriotic music, Broadway classics and a salute to celebrate our veterans!

“So we’re excited to have them. So, hopefully, we get a lot of folks in the local community. Obviously, it’s for, you know, members of our school district, but we also want the local community as well as veterans to come out and see this and show their tribute,” said Major Christopher Honeycutt, the JROTC Instructor at Liberty Technology High School.

Tickets are free, but attendees are asked to go online now to reserve a spot.

The West Tennessee community is encouraged to attend. For more information, click here.

