Mr. Donald Ray Wilson was born on November 17, 1956 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 21, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will start on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10:00 a.m until time of service at the church. Interment is at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

