Old Country Store to offer several October events

The following is a news release about events being held at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village:

Jackson, Tennessee — (Sept. 27, 2023) — October’s calendar is once again brimming with possibility as Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village offers opportunities for community members to enjoy live music, family activities and fall festivities.

Weekly schedules continue to offer community favorites on a regular basis:

Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: Casey Craft Camp, offering free crafts for children ages 0-10, located in the Jackson Room of the Casey Jones Museum

Tuesdays, 12-1 p.m.: Live Music Hour in the Delta Room (featuring Carl Byars on Oct. 3, Scott Myatt on Oct. 10, Bryan Moffit on Oct. 17, Carl Byars on Oct. 24 and Justin White on Oct. 31)

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.: Story Book Station, held in the Casey Jones Museum, followed by a craft and light refreshment in the Jackson Room

Thursdays, 9 a.m.: Testimonies at the Table, featuring Guest speakers sharing their testimonies

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Little Sprouts Outdoor Classroom, inviting children out onto The Farm (weather permitting) for some educational outdoor fun

Fridays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Live Music Hour in the Delta Room (featuring Michael Brewer on Oct. 6, John Bickers on Oct. 13, Hope MacGregor on Oct. 20 and Brandon Kirk on Oct. 27)

In addition to these weekly favorites, special events are also offered this month:

Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.: Old Country Kids’ Music with Alice, a free group folk music class for kids 0-5, located on The Farm

Wednesday, Oct. 4 & Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.: Fitness on the Farm with Natalia Cathey, a mom-friendly workout (bring your own yoga mat and reserve your tickets at caseyjones.com/events)

Finally, October will also feature one extra special event:

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Second Annual Casey Jones Village Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a petting zoo with a live carousel, historical structure tours, bounce houses, games, contests, great food and fun! (Free to attend but some events may have cash-only concessions)

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita’s Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Old Country Store will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/ caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.