One local school comes together in prayer

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Christian School held a morning of prayer for all students and staff for National Day of Prayer.

The event was held on the school’s football field, where students and teachers led the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, and a song.

Students told us what they’re praying for.

“I’m praying for the love of Jesus and for us to have that,” said Eli Gay, a senior at Jackson Christian School.

“I am gonna pray for everyone that has been in St. Jude and everyone that is struggling with their life and I just want to be with the people that are sick and people that have been not able to go to school,” said Thor Johanneson, a fifth grade student at Jackson Christian School.

Administrators say it’s important for them to come together to pray for their community and strengthen their faith.

