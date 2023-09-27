Planet Fitness hosts open house following renovations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Planet Fitness is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand.

They recently announced the completion of a $1.2 million renovation at its Jackson location.

Wednesday, they held an open house for the community involving free workouts, prizes, refreshments and special membership offers.

The one-month makeover involves new signage, wet area lighting, lobby tile, paint, locker room upgrades, a new black card spa area, and more.

“Come on in. The staff is ready to welcome you. Judgment free zone. Everybody is welcome. Hope to see you. Hope to see you soon,” said Julia Mandella, the Regional Manager of Planet Fitness.

Victor Brick, a co-owner of Ohana Growth Partners, which is a franchise division of Planet Fitness, says they’re committed to re-investing in the Jackson community and encourages everyone to check out the gym to see what the judgment free zone is all about.

