Safari park welcomes new babies to the bunch

YUMA, Tenn. – The Southland Safari Park in Yuma welcomed two new bison calves to the herd!

With less than a week into this world, they now form a part of what was once a dream.









Chris Gurley, the owner of the park, started off with buying his own herd of bison in 2003 and has grown ever since.

“He’s always dreamed of wanting his own collection of animals and to prosper from that,” said Emily Gore, a zoo keeper and tour guide.

Although Southland Safari Park opened to the public only a couple years ago, Chris Gurley and his wife, Tosha Gurley, have worked a long time to build it to what many tourists can enjoy now.

“Chris Gurley started with five bison on 30-acres and now we’ve grown into about 200 different animals on 130-acres,” Gore said.

The population of bison almost became extinct at one point in time.

“It’s very important to us that we help with the conservation of these buffalo and we help their numbers,” Gore said.

Because it all started with the bison, the birth of these calves are meaningful to the park.

“The birth of these two babies, it really means something special to us because we want to preserve these animals for a very long time,” Gore said.

For more information on the Southland Safari and their tours, you can visit their website.

