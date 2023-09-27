TBI confirms investigation underway after agents seen at local clinic

RAMER, Tenn. – Federal officers were spotted at a West Tennessee business Wednesday.

When our crews arrived on the scene in Ramer, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and HHS-OIG special agents could be seen walking in and out of the Ramer Family Health Center.

HHS-OIG stands for Human Health Services Office of the Inspector General. As to what they do, according to their website, they mainly investigate Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

We did see inside of the clinic for a brief moment and we observed what appeared to be agents searching through filing cabinets in an office space behind the receptionists desk and what appeared to be agents cataloging files in an area that was setup in the waiting room.

While on scene, the officers referred us to the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis. However, they refused to comment on the investigation.

We reached out to the TBI, who did confirm agents were in Ramer for an ongoing investigation, but they chose not to comment further.

We also reached out to the HHS-OIG and we’re still awaiting a response.

We will bring you the latest on this story as more information becomes available.

