TBI issues wanted alert for murder suspect Cadayreis Myquon Futrell

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect.

According to the TBI, 22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell is wanted by the Whiteville Police Department and the TBI for first degree murder.

The TBI describes Futrell as 6’, 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

TBI confirms a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information on Futrell’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

