Wednesday marks opening night of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

JACKSON, Tenn. –









The plot of the play is simply things going from bad to utterly disastrous.

Wednesday was opening night of the Jackson Theater Guild’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at The Ned.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is being presented nightly at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. through October 1 at The Ned.

