Well Needed Rain Chances Return on Thursday, Hot Weekend Coming

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We have only seen over 0.10″ of rain twice in Jackson over the last 30 days and we could see a little bit on Thursday, but don’t count of much. For the first time in over 3 weeks we topped 90° yesterday and we did again today. We could see a few more 90s as we kick off October as well. Catch the latest on rain chances where you live and find out just how long the heat is going to sticking around for coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A weak front will tried to push through during the day on Wednesday but it stalled out just to our north. Chances for rain sit around 10% as an isolated brief shower may pop up as the front get closer tonight but almost all of us will not see any rain come down overnight. The best chance for a shower will be along the Kentucky border up north. The winds shifted back to the south on Wednesday and we saw partly cloudy skies due it being a little bit more humid during the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday again reached up to around 90°. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

The best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday but the chances are only 20% at best. The front will stall out just south of us but a low pressure system to the north may get close enough to bring a few showers into West Tennessee but we are not expecting big storms if we do pick up any rain activity. Chances for rain currently sit at 20° for West Tennessee. The winds will come out of the southeast and be light during the day. We have not had 3 90s in a row in over a month and could hit 90° again on Thursday. Thursday highs will reach at least the upper 80s for most of us and expect partly cloudy skies again. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s and a few showers may continue overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The streak of great weather on Friday for high school football will continue again this week. Rain showers are not in the forecast after the sun comes up and expect mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Kickoff for the games will be in the 70s and dropping to the 60s by the end of the games. The winds on Friday will be light and stay out of the southeast. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will dip into the mid 60s as well. Great weather will look to continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds this weekend will come out of the east keeping the pleasant and mild weather around all weekend long. Expect only a few clouds as sunny skies will look to dominate the weekend across the Mid South. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 80s and some locations could even top 90° for the last day of September and the first day of October coming this weekend. Morning lows will start out in the low to mid 60s both mornings. As of now, rain showers are not expected this weekend, so be sure to take advantage of the nice weather and make some outdoor plans!

NEXT WEEK:

The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue into the first week or October across West Tennessee. Highs will continue flirt with the 90° mark and overnight lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to kick off the weak with the low humidity due to the easterly winds. By the middle of the week the winds will begin to shift back to the south and that will increase the cloud cover some and lead to a little bit more humid weather. Rain showers looks to stay away for most of the week. The next system could be on the way for the following weekend and we will be watching it closely for the potential of bringing back severe weather to Mid South as it gets closer late next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week of fall and continue into the the start of October. Another weak front is coming for the middle of the week and will only drop temperatures a few degrees and chances for rain look pretty bleak as the front passes as well. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development in the gulf but it is not likely to become a tropical system. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

