2023 ‘Canstruction’ sees artists go toe-to-toe

JACKSON, Tenn. – A canned food fundraiser put local artists toe-to-toe Thursday.

Delta Faucet

Tennalum

Fellowship Bible Church

LyondellBasell

Jackson Energy Authority



Toyota Tennessee

First United Methodist Church

Teams from businesses, churches, and local organizations used their artistic talents to create sculptures out of cans of food.

The event is called Canstruction, and it is an annual competition hosted by RIFA where contestants build a sculpture entirely out of cans.

Judges grade the sculptures based on a certain criteria.

While the contest brings out competitiveness from its creators, its true design is in donations to RIFA.

“All those structures out there, all that food at the end of the night will come back to RIFA and be distributed to those in need in our area,” Denice Walton, the Donor and Community Relations Manager for RIFA.

This year’s Canstruction featured contestants that are veterans of the competition, such as Delta Faucet, Family Christian School, and Fellowship Bible Church. However, there were also newcomers who wanted to get involved, such as Georgia Pacific’s Dixie, who submitted their first ever Canstruction titled “X-out Hunger.”

“We’ve got lots of new teams, and we’re so excited for them to come alongside and be apart of this event,” Walton said.

As for winners of this competition, there are eight categories, with the grand prize being the best in show.

“The team that wins the best in show is Delta Faucets, ‘Snoopy Takes Down Hunger,’” Walton said.

Winners included:

People’s Choice Award — Delta Faucet

Honorable Mention — Jackson Energy Authority

Spotlight Award — Fellowship Bible Church

Best Original Design — First United Methodist Church

Most Cans — LyondellBasell

Best Meal — Delta Faucet

Structural Integrity — Tennalum

Best Use Of Labels — Toyota Tennessee

Best Of Show — Delta Faucet

After winners were announced the night ended with a performance by the Cleverlys, a group of five men that add an interesting twist on recognizable songs.

