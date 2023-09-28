$23.7 million going towards state’s rail bridges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A grant is going to help with railroad bridge repairs across the State of Tennessee.

According to a news release, Tennessee Department of Transportation has been given a $23.7 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant.

This will be used to upgrade or replaced 42 rail bridges in Cumberland, Davidson, Dyer, Gibson, Knox, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Obion, Putnam, Roane, and Smith counties.

“Short-lines are critically important components of Tennessee’s multimodal transportation network and to rural economies,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Rehabilitation of the rail bridge infrastructure will lead to economic gains in the communities they serve with jobs, improved and expanded operations, and enhance supply chain efficiency and safety as it keeps large, heavy cargo and hazardous commodities off our highways.”

