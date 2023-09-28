ARC says more than 100 animals rescued across state

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Animal Rescue Corps says more than 100 animals have been saved across the state of Tennessee.

ARC says “Operation September Sweeps” resulted in 18 dogs and puppies being found living in a cornfield with no shelter, food or water in Weakley County on Sept. 16.

ARC says they were found loose by local animal advocates, and with assistance, all of the dogs were taken to Gallatin in Sumner County.

ARC says on Sept. 19, in Dekalb County, they helped take 14 abandoned dogs, mostly Labrador retrievers, that were found on a vacant property.

During “Operation New Hope,” on Sept. 21, ARC went to Hickman County where “27 dogs and dozens of cats were found living in a squalid trailer without running water or electricity.”

ARC says safely removed the animals and transported them to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.

Middle Tennessee – Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national 501(c)(3) animal protection organization, responded to multiple calls for help for over 100 suffering animals found abandoned and in deplorable conditions across the state of Tennessee.

Operation September Sweeps

On September 16th in Weekly County, Tenn., eighteen adult dogs and puppies were found living in a cornfield without shelter, food, or water. Local animal advocates found the dogs and small puppies abandoned and running loose and desperately reached out to local authorities who were unable to assist because the county shelter was already overcrowded with homeless animals. ARC safely captured all of the dogs and transported them to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn.

Three days later on September 19th, in Dekalb County, Tenn., ARC responded to a request for help from concerned citizens to assist with fourteen abandoned dogs, mostly labrador retrievers, found on a vacant property after the property owners had moved away during a divorce. The owners had been breeding the dogs for profit but left them to fend for themselves after moving away. The county shelter was already overflowing with animals and was unable to assist so local animal advocates cared for the animals until they were rescued by ARC’s field team and brought to ARC’s Rescue Center where seven more puppies have been born in their care.

Operation New Hope

On September 21, ARC responded to a call for help in Hickman County, Tenn., where 27 dogs and dozens of cats were found living in a squalid trailer without running water or electricity. The residents were vacating the property and had nowhere to turn in the county for assistance. Six years ago, the property owner’s unaltered dog had one litter of puppies; that litter continued to interbreed and became 27 dogs in just a few years. When the ARC field team arrived they found an overgrown property with trash piled over six feet high around the trailer. Dogs and dozens of cats were running loose both inside and outside the trailer and one deceased cat was also discovered in a pile of trash.

“We get countless calls for help like these on a weekly basis,” said Animal Rescue Corps’ Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “I’m thankful we were in a position to assist and help these suffering animals.”

ARC has safely removed the animals and transported them to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes outside Nashville. ARC will provide medical, physical, and social care for the animals until they can be placed with partnering shelters and rescue groups. Each animal will receive full medical exams, vaccinations, and any necessary treatments.

Animal Rescue Corps managed the safe extraction of every animal, assessment, documentation, and care in these rescues, dubbed Operation September Sweeps and Operation New Hope.

To donate or volunteer to help animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org