California company sets up second location in West Tennessee

Apex Pro America has chosen Lexington as its second location in the US. The company’s other factory is located in Brea, California, outside Los Angeles, California.

Apex Pro offers several types of lamination for businesses, including holographic lamination.

The company also offers various tape products and stretch films, including packaging tape.

Deputy General Manager Alex Chen says the decision to open a location in Lexington was not only due to the business environment and location, but also the welcoming community.

“We are just so grateful to be in the part of this welcoming, warming Lexington-Henderson County community. You know, you guys are awesome. You know, we just feel nothing but purely welcomed. It’s the great countryside environment. I am personally even considering moving my family here,” Chen said.

Chen went on to say they plan to hire five to 10 additional people in the future.

