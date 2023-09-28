Clifford D. Martin

Clifford D. Martin, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at his home in Brownsville, TN. A visitation for Mr. Martin will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Martin was born in Dancyville, TN to the late Harry Franklin Martin and Janie Tennessee Clete Martin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an awarded Rifle marksman. Mr. Clifford worked during his life in construction and as a truck driver. Also preceding him in death was his wife of over 22 years: Loretta Ann McCord Martin; and one son: Tony Martin; four brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by 10 sons: Scotty Martin (Nancy), Shane Bowland, Clifford Martin, Jr., Mark Eudy (Alethia), Greg Eudy (Christine), Jeff Eudy (Donna), George Perry (Robin), Mark Perry (Angie), Stephen Perry (Jessica), Earl Perry; five daughters: Joan Bridges (Cale), Rebecca Kelley, Ruth Martin, Sarah Perry, Jessica Beshires (Tyler Howard); one brother: Earl Martin; one sister: Ann Martin; He leaves a legacy of over 40 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.