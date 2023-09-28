Co-Host / Anchor – Myrtle Beach, SC

Co-Host/Anchor

Myrtle Beach

WFXB is recruiting a co-host for lifestyle and entertainment shows. We’ve got news, weather and cover a variety of topics on family, parenting, relationships, fashion and entertainment.

We need someone who can communicate the big stories and interests of the day – everything from news to pop culture and what’s trending. Someone who’s authentic, entertaining and engaging on all platforms.

We are looking for someone with an excellent command of the English language and excellent adlib skills, has a good eye for a story and can contribute to the creation of content.

Additionally, we need someone who is adaptable, a team player, a strong work ethic, along with punctuality and preparation.

Send your resume and demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to:

aball@wfxb.com

Alan Ball

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer

