Elaine Brown, age 68, was born in Williamston, South Carolina to JD and Ethel Lawton Higginbotham, and had lived the last 2 years with her youngest son in Oakland, Tennessee. She passed away surrounded by her family on September 22, 2023.

She is survived by her two sons Steven (Leann) Brown of Brighton, Tennessee and Luke (Kristine) Brown of Oakland, Tennessee, her best friend and longtime partner Danny McLaughlin of Oakland, Tennessee, Grandchildren Justyn (April), Triston, Courtney, Ryun, Aaliyah and Caitlin, great granddaughter Rowan, sister Patricia Carnahan and brother Ricky Higginbotham both of South Carolina with many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

If you knew Elaine, you knew she had love for collecting Barbies, Elvis memorabilia, jewelry, DVD movies. She would stay busy with working puzzles, scratch offs and crafts. You also knew never to call her Frankie “ha-ha” nor to fight her over her food. She was a meat lover, and loved those special occasions to Red Lobster or outing to Captain D’s.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 7, 2023 with visitation at 11 A.M. and services at 12 noon at Beaver Baptist Church, 9344 Holly Grove Road, Brighton, Tennessee 38011.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.