Jackson-Madison Chapter DAR announces 2023 Chapter Outstanding Junior Member

PRESS RELEASE from Jackie Utley with Jackson-Madison Chapter DAR

Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution [NSDAR] announced their 2023 Chapter Outstanding Junior Member during their September 20th meeting held at VFW Post 6496.

The 2023 Chapter Outstanding Junior Member is Virginia Bates. Ms. Bates has been a chapter member since 2009, serving Jackson-Madison Chapter as Chaplain for six years. She has been a chapter delegate to the TSDAR State Conference for nine years, and chapter delegate to the national DAR Continental Congress for six years. She has served as a page at TSDAR state conference for eight years, and as a national page for six years. Her DAR offices include Chaplain for the TSDAR Junior Society, Pinson Mounds C.A.R. Senior Librarian, and T.S.C.A.R Senior Committee Chair. She recently served as photographer for TSDAR Fall Workshops in west, middle, and east Tennessee. With her selection as Chapter Outstanding Junior Member, Virginia Bates is eligible to participate in the State Outstanding Junior Member contest.

Jackson-Madison Chapter honors and congratulates Virginia Bates for her outstanding service to both local, state, and national DAR.

DAR is known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the United States and has over 185,000 members with 3000 chapters in 50 states and 11 foreign countries. DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR is non-partisan and non-political, and welcomes any woman, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter, founded in 1901, is one of the oldest and most active chapters in the state.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or go to the Official YouTube Channel of DAR at http://www.youtube.com/user/TodaysDAR. To learn more about the Jackson-Madison Chapter, visit www.tndar.org/~jacksonmadison, or contact Regent Jan McGill Phillips at 731-343-3838 or bynumjan@gmail.com.