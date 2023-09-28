JEA, Tennessee 811 Host Utility Safety Training

JACKSON, Tenn. – First responders surrounding Jackson gathered Thursday afternoon to learn about utility safety training.







Jackson Energy Authority and Tennessee 811 hosted their annual Utilities Safety Training for emergency responders of West Tennessee.

This training session offered different sessions for a tabletop drill and lunch and expo for the electrical and gas situations these workers may face.

“The event is to just to educate first responders and public officials about how to be safe when utilities are involved in different emergency situations,” said Leslie Jones, the Manager of Operations for JEA.

JEA’s lineman team demonstrated scenes that can look harmless and the dangers that can be presented from digging in the yard to climbing a ladder.

“We got a simple demonstration of a wire laying on a car and how dangerous that could be if they grabbed that with that line being energized. Also just showing the simple importance of digging in your yard. So the importance of calling 811 to call before you dig,” said Joshua Gabert, a lineman for JEA.

First responders and contractors were divided into two groups. One group was educated on the safety of electrical wiring while the other group learned more about natural gas.

“When you’re approaching a premise or house, kind of understanding how to handle it because depending on where you are in the room, different concentrations can do different things. It could blow out or up so we want to make everybody is safe and understands that they need to handle it cautiously,” said Alex Taylor, the Gas Operations Engineer for JEA.

JEA leaders also shared that an event similar to this one will be made open for the public.

JEA has more tips and information regarding safety with utilities on their website.

