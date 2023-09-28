Medical group showcases treatments in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A medical group showcased groundbreaking health treatments.







New Life Medical Group held an open house Thursday to highlight improving health on a cellular level and by increasing muscle strength and toning while fighting the effects of aging.

One patient talked about how their health has improved by using these remarkable health improvement techniques.

“The different options I have here have allowed me to gain my life back. I told my business partner the other day, I feel 30, so it’s been fantastic,” said Clark Converse, a patient.

New Life Medical Group is located at 15 Stonebridge Boulevard in north Jackson.

Find more local news here.