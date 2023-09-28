Services for Mrs. Gertie B. Thompson, age 81 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Bells First Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Bellview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Bells First Baptist.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Thompson you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Gertie-Thompson/# !/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Thompson, will begin on Friday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/live/O 6lY8XX6dLo?feature=shared

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.