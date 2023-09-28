Mugshots : Madison County : 9/27/23 – 9/28/23 17 minutes ago WBBJ Staff, Keith Moffett Keith Moffett: Violation of probation, failure to appear Brandon Bradley Brandon Bradley: Violation of order of protection Charles Rayner Charles Rayner: Failure to appear Courtney Miller Courtney Miller: Failure to appear Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Simple domestic assault Dchelle Howlett Dchelle Howlett: Failure to appear Fa Shou Chen Fa Shou Chen: Schedule VI drug violations Hailey Hill Hailey Hill: Failure to appear Jeru Andrews Jeru Andrews: Criminal trespass Jonathan Willis Jonathan Willis: Violation of community corrections Jose Baez Jose Baez: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Kendrick McCord Kendrick McCord: Vandalism Kimberly Duncan Kimberly Duncan: Failure to appear Quentaraqus McKinnie Quentaraqus McKinnie: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Robert Shoaf Robert Shoaf: Carjacking, criminal exposure to HIV, obstructing highway/passageway Tyquan Stokes Tyquan Stokes: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/27/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/28/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin