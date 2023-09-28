Polling places change in Madison County

The Madison County Election Commission has changed the following precinct polling places:

North Parkway School to New St. Luke -1670 N Royal St, Jackson, TN 38301

JCM High School to Light of Life Church- 411 Fairmont Ave, Jackson, TN 38301

Veteran’s Services to Poplar Heights Church- 1980 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

Andrew Jackson Elementary Schoo l to Destiny Church of Jackson- 636 Wallace Rd, Jackson, TN 38305

South Elementary School to Madison County Fire Station #13-1096 Bear Creek Rd, Jackson, TN 38366

Spring Creek Fire Station to The Ledge -3581 Hwy 70E, Jackson, TN 38305

Madison Board of Education to UT Extension Building-605 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301

Browns United Methodist Church to Browns Fire Station-190 McLeary Rd., Jackson, TN 38305

Northside High School to Victory Worship Center-333 Old Humboldt Rd., Jackson, TN 38305

Northeast Middle School to Parkway Baptist Church- 2644 Christmasville, Jackson, TN 38305