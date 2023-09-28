Proceeds from ‘Bowls for the Hungry’ go to local group

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Salvation Army was presented with a check of more than $3,400 from the Bemis Ceramics Studio after their Bowls for the Hungry event.

In this event, the studio created bowls and auctioned them off. The funds raised from the auction were presented Thursday via a check to the Salvation Army.

Allyssa Miller with the Bemis Ceramics Studio told what inspired the fundraiser.

“The idea came from making these bowls that, you know, when when you think of a bowl you think of the family coming together and eating around the table, but there’s some families that don’t have enough food from day to day, and so really that was the heart behind it is to help fill the stomachs of those who can’t afford the food,” Miller said.

The Salvation Army says the funds they received will go toward feeding the hungry.

Find more local news here.