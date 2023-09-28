School raises more than 15,000 cans for RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school came together to collect and donate thousands of cans for RIFA’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Jackson Christian gets cans for RIFA (2)

Jackson Christian gets cans for RIFA (1)

Jackson Christian School students have collected more than 15,000 cans to help with RIFA’s Canstruction fundraiser.

Many of the students came together with the help of families and friends to gather canned goods for the non-profit.

One student explained how this fundraising event gives them real world experience on lessons they learn at school.

“Jackson Christian also teaches us how to treat other people how you want to be treated, and I feel like that I should treat because if I was at RIFA, I would want people to send me cans,” said Carter Parsons, a fifth grade student at Jackson Christian School.

The Canstruction fundraiser is holding an award dinner Thursday night for those who participated in the fundraiser.

