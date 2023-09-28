Skydio founder discusses impact of drones on businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. – From new heights to safety improvements, drones are helping in various fields.

Drones are becoming more frequent in society as they are adopted for both personal use and in business industries.

“So many people are familiar with drones as cool toys that can be fun to play with. But over the last few years drones have become really powerful tools for many of the core industries that we all depend on every day. So they’re used by public safety agencies, they’re used by electric energy utilities, they’re used by departments of transportation,” said Adam Bry, the Co-founder and CEO of Skydio.

Drones can be found in a variety of business platforms such as law enforcement, construction, utilities, the military, and so much more.

But with such powerful technology that is used so frequently, it’s important to know how your privacy can be protected.

“We’ve published a set of principles that we believe constitute responsible use. We work with our customers on these things. But the other thing that’s important to understand is that this is regulated technology. So the FAA that governs the flight of crewed aircraft also governs the use of drones. So there’s rules like remote ID, which essentially require every drone to broadcast a digital license plate,” Bry said.

Bry continued by sharing this makes it possible to hold somebody accountable if they’re misusing or abusing the drone.

And another key fact is these drones with Skydio are not made overseas.

“Relying on drones coming from Chinese companies is untenable. You know, we can’t be relying on drones for our national security that are made by our adversaries. One of the things that we’re really proud of is to be the leading US company and to be designing and building world leading drones in the United States,” Bry said.

Bry also shared people can use drones to really do their jobs in a fundamentally better and safer way and there are many stories where people did not have to go into a dangerous area because they were able to send a drone.

