TWRA wins the 2023 Battle of the Badges

From LIFELINE Blood Services:

JACKSON, TN: — LIFELINE Blood Services announces that TN Wildlife Resources Agency won Battle of the Badges!

The 10th Annual Battle of the Badges was held Tuesday, September 5 through Saturday, September 16. Donors were encouraged to come into LIFELINE, located at 183 Sterling Farms DR, and donate on behalf of one of the participating teams: TN Wildlife Resources Agency, TN Highway Patrol, Madison Co Sheriff’s Dept., Jackson Police Dept., Jackson Fire Dept., Madison Co. Fire Dept., and Emergency Medical Services.

LIFELINE also hosted a blood drive at Carl Perkins Civic Center on Monday, September 11th from 10:00am-4:00pm.

The winner is based on percentage of Department participation.

“We had 113 people participate in the Battle this year, for a total of 339 Lives saved! That is a 34% increase over last year which had 84 total donors,” shares Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood

Services.

The trophy presentation will be held at 12noon on Monday, October 2 nd at LIFELINE Blood Services, 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson, along with a special activity to recognize TWRA.

“Following the trophy presentation on Monday, losing teams will be washing Major Elkins’ duty vehicle as part of the agreement of this friendly competition,” shares Melinda Reid.

LIFELINE Blood Services is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. To speak with someone about donating blood, call 731.427.4431, ext. 0. LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations and 1 ground ambulance service. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are usually collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee.