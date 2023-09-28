WRAP – Domestic Violence Awareness Month West TN Events
Press Release by Jenci Spradlin with WRAP
Wrapping West Tennessee in Support
WRAP Commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October
JACKSON, Tenn. – October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), a time
when advocates, survivors, and supporters unite to shed light on the pervasive issue of
domestic violence. This year, WRAP (Wo’Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program)
advocates, serving a 19-county area in West Tennessee, are rallying under the banner of
“Wrapping West Tennessee in Support.” Their goal is to ignite a collective conversation about
domestic violence and galvanize the community to prevent it, address its harrowing impact, and
make ending domestic violence a top priority.
Domestic violence is a more widespread concern than many realize, affecting one in four
women and one in seven men during their lifetimes. According to the 2022 Tennessee Bureau
of Investigation’s Crime in Tennessee Report, a staggering 40% of all crimes against persons in
West Tennessee involved some form of domestic or sexual violence, resulting in 4,000 reported
cases to law enforcement. Tragically, eight lives were lost to domestic-related homicides in West Tennessee during this period.
While commonly associated with physical violence, domestic violence encompasses a spectrum
of abuses, including verbal, emotional, and financial manipulation, destruction of property,
isolation from loved ones, and various forms of harassment and intimidation.
In 2022, WRAP provided vital services to over 1,800 survivors of domestic violence and sexual
assault across West Tennessee, delivering more than 18,000 direct services to aid survivors.
This comprehensive support included nearly 2,000 nights of secure refuge for individuals and
children in WRAP’s safe homes or emergency hotels. WRAP maintains a 24/7 crisis helpline at
800-273-8712, which received over 2,300 calls for assistance in 2022.
Mamie Hutcherson, Executive Director of WRAP, emphasized, “Domestic violence remains a
hidden problem in our communities. It thrives in silence—silence from those enduring the
abuse, silence from bystanders, and silence from perpetrators. This silence corrodes lives,
forcing women, children, and men to bear the weight of shame. It stifles their voices and keeps
them from seeking help. At its worst, it has proven fatal for families in West Tennessee.”
WRAP advocates across the region are collaborating with the counties they serve through
various initiatives, including proclamations and special events.
WRAP’s mission is to prevent intimate partner violence, stop the transmission of violence to
children, youth, and young adults, and build healthy relationships across the lifespan – from
children to seniors – one relationship at a time. WRAP believes that we can truly develop safe,
stable, nurturing relationships, families, and communities throughout 20 counties in West
Tennessee.
WRAP services are free and confidential and include a 24/7 helpline, counseling, safety
planning, safe homes, hospital and court accompaniment, advocacy, case management and
resource linkage. WRAP serves 20 counties in West Tennessee. For more information, visit their
website at www.wraptn.org, their Facebook page at WrapWestTN, or call their 24/7 helpline at
800-273-8712.
WRAP Community Events (Organized by Date)
Visit WRAP’s website event page or Facebook event page for more information about each event.
- Paint the Town Purple 10/1/23 Decatur County
- Paint the Town Purple 10/1/23 Hardin County
- Purple Light Nights 10/1/23 Decatur County
- Brownsville/Haywood County Pancake Proclamation 10/2/2023 Haywood
- Dyer County Proclamation 10/02/23 Dyer County
- Jackson-Madison County Proclamation 10/03/23 Madison County
- McNairy County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation 10/4/23 McNairy County
- Benton County DVAM Proclamation 10/4/23 Benton County
- Benton County Purple Up for Court Day 10/4/23 Benton County
- UTM DVAM kickoff and proclamation signing 10/5/23 Weakley County
- DV Awareness Walk 10/05/23 Henderson County
- Hardin County DV Proclamation 10/05/23 Hardin County
- Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence 10/09/23 Haywood County
- Tipton County Proclamation 10/12/23 Tipton County
- Domestic Violence Q&A Forum with Dyersburg
- PD & WRAP 10/12/23 Dyer County
- Ridin’ Dirty Jeep Club Purple Up Awareness Ride 10/14/23 Benton County
- Bethel Wildcats DVAM Game 10/14/23 Carroll County
- Excellence in advocacy awards and clothesline project 10/16/23 Gibson County
- Proclamation and self defense class 10/18/23 Gibson County
- Hardeman County DVAM Proclamation 10/18/23 Hardeman County
- Chester County Proclamation 10/18/23 Chester County
- Atoka Proclamation 10/19/23 Tipton
- DVAM Proclamation 10/24/23 Henry County
- Relation Abuse Panel 10/24/23 Weakley County
- WRAP day for Benton County United Way Radio Auction 10/25/23 Benton County
- In Her Shoes DV Simulation 10/26/23 Weakley County
- Obion County Proclamation 10/26/23 Obion County