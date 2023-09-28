WRAP – Domestic Violence Awareness Month West TN Events

Press Release by Jenci Spradlin with WRAP

Wrapping West Tennessee in Support

WRAP Commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

JACKSON, Tenn. – October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), a time

when advocates, survivors, and supporters unite to shed light on the pervasive issue of

domestic violence. This year, WRAP (Wo’Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program)

advocates, serving a 19-county area in West Tennessee, are rallying under the banner of

“Wrapping West Tennessee in Support.” Their goal is to ignite a collective conversation about

domestic violence and galvanize the community to prevent it, address its harrowing impact, and

make ending domestic violence a top priority.

Domestic violence is a more widespread concern than many realize, affecting one in four

women and one in seven men during their lifetimes. According to the 2022 Tennessee Bureau

of Investigation’s Crime in Tennessee Report, a staggering 40% of all crimes against persons in

West Tennessee involved some form of domestic or sexual violence, resulting in 4,000 reported

cases to law enforcement. Tragically, eight lives were lost to domestic-related homicides in West Tennessee during this period.

While commonly associated with physical violence, domestic violence encompasses a spectrum

of abuses, including verbal, emotional, and financial manipulation, destruction of property,

isolation from loved ones, and various forms of harassment and intimidation.

In 2022, WRAP provided vital services to over 1,800 survivors of domestic violence and sexual

assault across West Tennessee, delivering more than 18,000 direct services to aid survivors.

This comprehensive support included nearly 2,000 nights of secure refuge for individuals and

children in WRAP’s safe homes or emergency hotels. WRAP maintains a 24/7 crisis helpline at

800-273-8712, which received over 2,300 calls for assistance in 2022.

Mamie Hutcherson, Executive Director of WRAP, emphasized, “Domestic violence remains a

hidden problem in our communities. It thrives in silence—silence from those enduring the

abuse, silence from bystanders, and silence from perpetrators. This silence corrodes lives,

forcing women, children, and men to bear the weight of shame. It stifles their voices and keeps

them from seeking help. At its worst, it has proven fatal for families in West Tennessee.”

WRAP advocates across the region are collaborating with the counties they serve through

various initiatives, including proclamations and special events.

WRAP’s mission is to prevent intimate partner violence, stop the transmission of violence to

children, youth, and young adults, and build healthy relationships across the lifespan – from

children to seniors – one relationship at a time. WRAP believes that we can truly develop safe,

stable, nurturing relationships, families, and communities throughout 20 counties in West

Tennessee.

WRAP services are free and confidential and include a 24/7 helpline, counseling, safety

planning, safe homes, hospital and court accompaniment, advocacy, case management and

resource linkage. WRAP serves 20 counties in West Tennessee. For more information, visit their

website at www.wraptn.org, their Facebook page at WrapWestTN, or call their 24/7 helpline at

800-273-8712.

WRAP Community Events (Organized by Date)

Visit WRAP’s website event page or Facebook event page for more information about each event.

Paint the Town Purple 10/1/23 Decatur County

Paint the Town Purple 10/1/23 Hardin County

Purple Light Nights 10/1/23 Decatur County

Brownsville/Haywood County Pancake Proclamation 10/2/2023 Haywood

Dyer County Proclamation 10/02/23 Dyer County

Jackson-Madison County Proclamation 10/03/23 Madison County

McNairy County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation 10/4/23 McNairy County

Benton County DVAM Proclamation 10/4/23 Benton County

Benton County Purple Up for Court Day 10/4/23 Benton County

UTM DVAM kickoff and proclamation signing 10/5/23 Weakley County

DV Awareness Walk 10/05/23 Henderson County

Hardin County DV Proclamation 10/05/23 Hardin County

Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence 10/09/23 Haywood County

Tipton County Proclamation 10/12/23 Tipton County

Domestic Violence Q&A Forum with Dyersburg

PD & WRAP 10/12/23 Dyer County

Ridin’ Dirty Jeep Club Purple Up Awareness Ride 10/14/23 Benton County

Bethel Wildcats DVAM Game 10/14/23 Carroll County

Excellence in advocacy awards and clothesline project 10/16/23 Gibson County

Proclamation and self defense class 10/18/23 Gibson County

Hardeman County DVAM Proclamation 10/18/23 Hardeman County

Chester County Proclamation 10/18/23 Chester County

Atoka Proclamation 10/19/23 Tipton

DVAM Proclamation 10/24/23 Henry County

Relation Abuse Panel 10/24/23 Weakley County

WRAP day for Benton County United Way Radio Auction 10/25/23 Benton County

In Her Shoes DV Simulation 10/26/23 Weakley County

Obion County Proclamation 10/26/23 Obion County