1 airlifted with ‘serious injuries’ after incident in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A person was airlifted Friday morning in Jackson following what police say was an automobile accident.

The Jackson Police Department confirms officers responded to the 100 block of Flagstone Drive around 7 a.m.

JPD confirms one person appeared to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by AirEvac.

According to police, a juvenile driver was cited at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no further details are confirmed at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.

