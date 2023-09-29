A Summer Like Weekend Ahead

Mostly clear and dry with a low around 64 and mostly calm winds.

We have only seen over 0.10″ of rain twice in Jackson over the last 30 days and we had our best chance for rain this week on Thursday and some showers will continue into Thursday night. For the first time in over 3 weeks we topped 90° for back to back days this week. We could see a few more 90s as we kick off October as well. Catch the latest on rain chances where you live and find out just how long the heat is going to sticking around for coming up right here.The winds this weekend will come out of the east keeping the pleasant and mild weather around all weekend long. Expect only a few clouds as sunny skies will look to dominate the weekend across the Mid South.Highs this weekend will reach the upper 80s and some locations could even top 90° for the last day of September and the first day of October coming this weekend. Morning lows will start out in the low to mid 60s both mornings. As of now, rain showers are not expected this weekend, so be sure to take advantage of the nice weather and make some outdoor plans!

The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue into the first week or October across West Tennessee. Highs will continue flirt with the 90° mark and overnight lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to kick off the weak with the low humidity due to the easterly winds. By the middle of the week the winds will begin to shift back to the south and that will increase the cloud cover some and lead to a little bit more humid weather. Rain showers looks to stay away for most of the week. The next system could be on the way late in the week and we will be watching it closely for the potential of bringing back severe weather to Mid South as it gets closer late next week. Cooler weather will look to return by the following weekend to the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week of fall and continue into the the start of October. Shower chances remain slim in the forecast into early next week. A weather pattern change looks to be heading our way towards the back half of the next work week that might finally bring some fall weather back to West Tennessee. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development in the gulf but it is not likely to become a tropical system. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.