Community invited to Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An upcoming event in Lexington aims to raise awareness for an important cause.

The Lexington Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Henderson County Family Justice Center are joining the TN District Attorney’s Office and WRAP to hold a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

The event will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on October 5, at Beech Lake.

According to the Lexington Police Department, statistics indicate that out of 508 crimes against a person in 2022, 235 were domestic-related, accounting for approximately 46.26% of such crimes.

The department says participating in the walk can contribute to the healing process for our survivors and families affected by these crimes.

