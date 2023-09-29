Ford holds briefing on labor negotiations

JACKSON, Tenn. – Ford responded to the strikes Friday with a virtual briefing on the company’s current labor negotiations.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley led the discussion, saying the company has silently worked around the clock to reach a deal, but with the strike expansion, they are speaking out.

“First, Ford has offered an incredible contract that would change the lives of over 57,000 workers for the better. Second, we believe the UAW is holding up the deal over battery plants that won’t come online for another two to three years,” Farley said.

Farley went on to say the UAW is scaring their workers into believing they will lose their jobs due to new battery plants.

Farley says none of their workers today will lose their jobs due to the company’s battery plants, but the billions the UAW is demanding of them would have a devastating impact on their business and the workforce.

You can find more national news here.