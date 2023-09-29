Great Weather All Weekend, Fall Weather Back Late Next Week

Temperatures will stay in the 70s this evening for the football games and no showers are expected! The great and warm weather will stick around into the weekend and some of us may hit 90°. There appears to be some changes coming late next week with fall weather returning behind a serious cold front. We will have the full weekend forecast and more on the changes coming next week right here.

We have only seen over 0.10″ of rain twice in Jackson at the airport over the last 30 days and we had our best chance for rain this week on Thursday and the next chance will come next Thursday. For the first time in over 3 weeks we topped 90° for back to back days this week. We could see a few more 90s as we kick off October as well.

TONIGHT:

The streak of great weather on Friday for high school football continued again this week. Rain showers are not in the forecast and expect mostly clear skies tonight. Highs on Friday reached the upper 80s to near 90°. Kickoff for the games will be in the upper 70s and dropping to the low 70s by the end of the games. The winds on Friday night will be light and become calm by the morning. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will dip into the mid 60s as well. Great weather will look to continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds this weekend will come out of the east keeping the pleasant and mild weather around all weekend long. Expect only a few clouds as sunny skies will look to dominate the weekend across the Mid South. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 80s and some locations could even top 90° for the last day of September and the first day of October coming this weekend. Morning lows will start out in the low to mid 60s both mornings. As of now, rain showers are not expected this weekend, so be sure to take advantage of the nice weather and make some outdoor plans!

NEXT WEEK:

The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue into the first week or October across West Tennessee. Highs will continue flirt with the 90° mark and overnight lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to kick off the weak with the low humidity due to the easterly winds. By the middle of the week the winds will begin to shift back to the south and that will increase the cloud cover some and lead to a little bit more humid weather. Rain showers looks to stay away for most of the week. The next system could be on the way late in the week and we will be watching it closely for the potential of bringing back severe weather to Mid South as it gets closer late next week. Cooler weather will look to return by the following weekend to the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week of fall and continue into the the start of October. Shower chances remain slim in the forecast into the middle of next week. A weather pattern change looks to be heading our way towards the back half of the next work week that might finally bring some fall weather back to West Tennessee. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development in the gulf but it is not likely to become a tropical system. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

