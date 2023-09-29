McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Saw X

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Lionsgate’s Saw X.

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

The movie is available in theaters.

If you want to support the actors of SAG-AFTRA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.