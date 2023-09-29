McKenzie Police, TBI search for missing 17-year-old Nevaeh Williamson

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen from McKenzie.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old Nevaeh Williamson was last seen on Tuesday, September 26.

Nevaeh is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall and weighing around 110 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nevaeh also has a new purple cast on her right wrist and thumb.

If you have seen Neveah or have any information on her whereabouts, contact McKenzie Police Department at (731) 352-2265 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For more news in the McKenzie area, click here.