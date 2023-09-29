Mugshots : Madison County : 9/28/23 – 9/29/23

Katarzyna Legros Katarzyna Legros: Assault

Camelia Grant Camelia Grant: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Cortney Spencer Cortney Spencer: Failure to appear

Dan Blockett Dan Blockett: Violation of community corrections

Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Violation of parole



Kwesi Addison Kwesi Addison: Sexual battery

Mark Jones Mark Jones: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/28/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/29/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.