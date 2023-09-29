Mugshots : Madison County : 9/28/23 – 9/29/23
Katarzyna Legros
Katarzyna Legros: Assault
Camelia Grant
Camelia Grant: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Cortney Spencer
Cortney Spencer: Failure to appear
Dan Blockett
Dan Blockett: Violation of community corrections
Jeremy Wilson
Jeremy Wilson: Violation of parole
Kwesi Addison
Kwesi Addison: Sexual battery
Mark Jones
Mark Jones: Violation of probation
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/28/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/29/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.