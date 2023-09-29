Musical lineup, food trucks announced for Gibson County Bicentennial

TRENTON, Tenn. — A big celebration is planned for the Gibson County community in honor of its 200th birthday.

The Gibson County Bicentennial Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 21. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Trenton Courthouse Square.

The community can expect live music, food trucks, historical reenactors, children’s activities, inflatable jumpers and more.

Friday, the Bicentennial Committee announced live music will be provided by Music By KOTA and No Time Flatt.

“We are thrilled to announce that Music by KOTA and No Time Flatt will headline the event,” said Bicentennial Chair Sandy Moss. “These two local West Tennessee favorites are guaranteed to be a hit across multiple generations. This is going to be a fantastic day with something for the whole family – music, food trucks and inflatable jumpers.”

A lineup of food trucks was also announced, including Groovy Glaze Doughnuts, 731 Coffee, Miso Hungry, Eatons Hot Diggity Dogs, Lemonade and More, Babe’s BBQ, Coastal Connections, Foggy Hollow BBQ, and MAMA Mayo’s.

The Gibson County Bicentennial Committee shares:

This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of Bicentennial sponsors including Maclean Manufacturing, Jackson State Community College, Byrd & Byrd Attorneys at Law, Centennial Bank, Gibson County Utility District, Reinhausen Manufacturing, City of Trenton, Jones Family of Companies, West Tennessee Healthcare, City of Milan, Alexander Thompson Arnold Jack Mathis, Gibson County Electric Membership Corp, Gibson County Fair Association, Dyer Foods, City of Dyer, Hickman Realty Group and Chad Butler.

