VIDEO: Demolition derby car bursts into flames in Savannah; driver injured

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A shocking incident at a local fair left one man injured last weekend.

On Saturday, September 23, the Hardin County Agricultural Fair featured a demolition derby event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

In a video shared by viewer Sheri Plunk, one of the cars can be seen spontaneously bursting into flames with the driver still inside.

Hardin County Fire Department Chief Melvin Martin says a fire crew was already on scene, as it’s typical for the department to be on standby during these events.

According to Chief Martin, the driver suffered minor to moderate burns during the flash fire, which were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Martin says the driver was transported by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

