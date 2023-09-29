Where you can celebrate National Coffee Day locally

JACKSON, Tenn. — Love the smell of coffee or need a little help getting through the day with the taste of a smooth brew?

September 29 is known as National Coffee Day, and while some big chains may be getting involved in the grind, you can find a local shop that is a staple in your community.

In Jackson, there are many coffee shops, but if you are looking for a quick pick me up with a quality brew, J-Town Coffee may just be the stop for you.

“We are J-Town Coffee. We actually started off as a coffee roastery,” said David Sutherland, the owner of J-Town Coffee. “Everything that we do out of here is homemade. Our sauces, we freeze our cold brew. So we love coffee and love people and that’s what we do.”

This coffee truck is stationed in the Columns near Sonic and Men’s Wearhouse. Orders can be placed at the truck or online.

While coffee is the center of the business, there is another passion that comes first.

“I’m passionate about people. So I think that translates in a couple of different ways. One, I want to take care of my employees. I love who we are and what we do. So I want to take care of them, but we also want to take care of our customers. So when you come by here, we want to provide you with a fantastic customer experience,” Sutherland said.

Changing gears, for a more chill and stay spot, you may be interested to visit Modero, a coffee shop on Union’s campus that invites the community to sip and enjoy.

This coffee shop has areas to relax and study both inside the shop and outside where relationships can blossom like agriculture.

“We have people from all over the community. We have people from local churches who will come in every day to order and so they’re able to connect with Union students. And Union students are able to connect with people from the community so that they get outside of the Union bubble,” said Karis Murila, the Director of Modero Coffee.

There are many coffee shops in West Tennessee that fit every occasion, you just have to be willing to find your fit.

