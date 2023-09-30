Pet of the Week: Happy
This week’s Pet of the Week is Happy!
Happy is a 50 pound, 1.5-year-old Cur Mix breed dog. He is available for adoption at Tipton County Animal Shelter.
Happy is dog friendly, loves to go for walks, and loves to play with the staff and volunteers at the shelter!
To adopt Happy, please contact Lee Riley or Peggy Hodskins at phone number (901) 837-5919.
Tipton County Animal Shelter has an online adoption application available at https://www.tiptonco.com/adoption_application/index.php