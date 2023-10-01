Community unites to hear beautiful music in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—This Hub City classic event returns for another great year of music and unity.

The Jackson Symphony had their 43rd Annual Starlight Symphony at the First Presbyterian Church.







Family and friends were invited to enjoy the music of the Jackson Symphony.

Guest were encouraged to bring their own food and picnic on the lawn of the church while music plays.

Organizers shared this year’s special add on was the lights that synchronize with the music that was being played.

This year’s line up was composed of classical, pop, and other fan favorites.

“We are thrilled by the crowd! People are still coming and this is what community is… people coming together celebrating all the things that make community great, celebrating the arts and it’s just such an honor of ours to be able to make this night possible,” said Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony.

The Starlight Symphony is free to the public, but next month’s show will be on October 14 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

