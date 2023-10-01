Local winery hosts a unique competition

MADISON CO., Tenn.—A glass of wine paired with a nice game of cornhole, this local winery hosts their first competition.

The Century Farm Winery hosted their first ever cornhole competition.







1st Place- Chad and Sarah Yates, Courtesy of Facebook: Century Farm Winery

2nd Place- Donny Hornsby and Jacob Hornsby, Courtesy of Facebook: Century Farm Winery



3rd Place- Hannah Ball and Lori Roberts, Courtesy of Facebook: Century Farm Winery

Teams from all over West Tennessee were invited to play this past time sport.

“You know, it’s fun, it’s something new for us. We have not hosted one before. It’s just everyone loves to throw bags and play cornhole, so it’s a beautiful day for it. We thought it would be a new opportunity to bring people out to our winery,” said Bart Horton, Owner of Century Farm Winery.

The cornhole competition began with ten different teams.

Players of this sport would make a team of two playing on different sides of the board.

American Cornhole Organization Pro-player, Scotty Ball tells us more.

“Pretty much bring your own bags. The bags are stamped. They have ACL American Corn Hole League stamp and then they have the American Cornhole Organizations, two different leagues just stamped but today you can throw whatever you want it can be anything,” Ball said.

Players are competing for the cash prize.

Not only is this the winery’s first competition this is also Ball’s first time hosting this event.

“First one and hopefully it goes well and the winery goes good and they’ll have us back,” Ball said.

Ball also shares ways that people who are interested in playing can get involved.

“Go on Facebook and just type in cornhole and there’s leagues all around the country doesn’t matter where you are,” Ball said.

Congratulations to the first place winners of the competition, Chad and Sarah Yates for winning the cash prize of over two hundred dollars.

