“Save a Rack” fundraiser returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—Breast Cancer Awareness Month is just around the corner and support begins right here in the Hub City.

The Elk Lodge #192 hosted their “Save a Rack” fundraising event. The proceeds goes towards the “Rack Pack.”







The “Rack Pack” provides those battling breast cancer with physical, emotional, and spiritual support.

The way tonight’s crowd of the Elk Lodge can help is by purchasing a table, drinks, or tokens throughout the night’s event.

Another way they are fundraising is by having a silent and live auction.

Community Chair for the Elk Lodge, Dawn Phipps is a survivor of breast cancer and tells us more on why this event is important to her.

“I’m a five year survivor of breast cancer and the “Rack Pack” is actually my support group. And so, I wanted to bring more awareness to breast cancer coming up in October. It does affect one in eight women, so to me it’s near and dear to my heart. But the “Rack Pack,” without them and the continuous support of my Pink Sisters, it wouldn’t have been the same going through it,” Phipps said.

Phipps also adds that auctioned items included a little something for everyone.

